Fuel Shortage Reports 'False' - GAF

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as false, a publication purporting that the military has been hit by fuel shortage which has affected some key operational duties.



A statement issued on July, 4 2017 and signed by Director Public Relations of the GAF Colonel E Aggrey-Quashie states that “GAF like other institutions owe some amount of monies to contractors, a situation government has been working hard to settle."



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has noted a false publication in the DAYBREAK Newspaper purporting that the military has been hit by fuel shortage and that key operational duties has been affected. It must be placed on record that all operational, administrative and routine activities of GAF are being undertaken in earnest and are not being hampered with issues relating to fuel.



GAF wishes to indicate that just like other state institutions, there are some amount of monies owed contractors which the government has been working hard to settle. However, the specific mention of GAF alone owing some oil companies for which reason supplies have ceased is FALSE. This can be ascertained from the suppliers.



GAF also wishes to clarify that there are days for refueling of vehicles and therefore it is normal for vehicles to queue up on refueling days in the mornings. There are also ‘transportless’ days once a month. On such days only command, duty and operational vehicles move. All other vehicles stay grounded. These are long standing normal logistics arrangements and cannot be described as a fuel shortage. Even in instances when there are delays in supplies, the situation has not been dire to warrant such a publication.



Once again GAF wishes to make it clear that there is no fuel shortage and that all operations and administrative tasks are being executed effectively. The said false and mischievous publication seeking to discredit the leadership of GAF must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



