Calm Restored At Sankore After NPP/NDC Clash

Related Stories DCOP Kwame Tachie-Poku, the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander and the Regional Crime Officer, Nana Kwaku Duah, are in Sankore in the Asutifi South district over a clash that got one killed on Saturday night.



According to the police in the District, one person whom they identified as Gatuso, a resident of Zongo at Sankore, was gunned down during a brawl between persons suspected to be supporters of the governing New patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Asunafo South District Police Commander, ASP Kwasi Boakye, has indicated two persons also sustained gun wounds in the process of the clash.



ASP Boakye said his outfit was yet to establish the actual cause but revealed that snippet of information he had gathered showed some NPP supporters in the town were not happy with the presence of one Atta Kofi, a member of the NDC, who had visited the town after leaving it for some months now.



Eye witnesses say there was a misunderstanding when some NPP male supporters wanted to beat up Atta Kofi because of how he treated them and caused confusion in the Constituency during the 2016 electioneering season, but in an attempt by some NDC members to shield him resulted in the shooting.



Calm has already been restored to the area, according to the District Chief Executive, Mr Osei Bonsu Snr.



But DCOP Tachie-Poku has said the security of the town has been beefed up as they continue with their investigations.



The Omanhene of Sankore, Nana Ogyedom Appiah Kubi II has attributed the violence in the area to the high level of unemployment in the town.



Appealing to government to factor Sankore in the creation of factories for the various districts in the country, Nana Appiah Kubi said the creation of jobs will minimise the rate at which violence has gained roots on his land.