I Am Not Against Mining – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo has rejected claims that he is against mining in the country.



According to him, he is instead against illegal mining also known as galamsey.



Speaking at this year’s Ohum Festival in Kyebi on Saturday, the president stated that he will not allow illegal miners to destroy the land with impunity.



He said his government has purposed to protect the forest and water bodies.



“There are people saying I’m against mining that is not true. Mining has been in the country for a long a long time. What I will not allow is illegal means of mining. Laws have been in existence to protect these resources that we have and we will continue in that stead. A few people have purposed to destroy our lands and natural bodies, we will not allow that to happen,” he added.



Galamsey menace



The government through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources as part of activities to stop the menace, has temporarily placed a ban on the issuance of licenses for small-scale mining, and directed all illegal miners to cease the practice and evacuate from the various sites.



Until recently, many of Ghana’s fresh water bodies had become poisonous with thousands of acres of fertile farmlands destroyed as a result of the menace.



I’ll put Ghana’s resources to good use



The President also also at the festival said his government has put in place measures to fully utilize the resources of the country for the benefit of all.



“Ghana is not a poor country; it is a country full of resources. We have plans in place and very soon everyone will see the rich potential that we had all these while. This will benefit everyone. I will say that we will work on the road soon. God has blessed me too, every appointee I have chosen to govern the country is intelligent. All I know is that a government has come to change the fortunes of Ghanaians for the better; that is the Akufo-Addo government. I need your prayers to help me achieve all that I have promised,” he added.