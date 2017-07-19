Job 600 Design Not Factor In Fire Spread – Majority Leader

Related Stories Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has played down any suggestions that a structural defect or architectural flaw may have contributed to the inability of firemen to have access to the Job 600 building in time to douse the fire outbreak on Tuesday, July 18.



According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame, the firemen who first arrived at the venue had a challenge due to the height of the fire tenders which could not enter the forecourt and had to use another point of entry at the back of the building to gain access to douse the fire.



However, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said: “This structure has been here since time immemorial, you know. It is a colonial edifice and this tube was there.”



He continued: “Because we have been using buses to this place maybe we did not factor the fact that these new facilities [fire tenders] are high rise vehicles themselves and you cannot really think what vehicle will be manufactured tomorrow or which height the vehicle will have.



“I will not blame it on structural defects. It is an old building which was rehabilitated and repurposed for the use of parliament,” further arguing that the delayed response to the fire on the East Wing of the 10th floor of the building is not due to “architectural lapses”.