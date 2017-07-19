Photocopier Machine Caused Fire Outbreak In Job 600

Related Stories It has been established that the the fire that gutted the 10th floor (East Wing) of Job 600 Tuesday evening was caused by a photocopier machine.



Acting Director of Public Affairs of the Parliament of Ghana, Kate Addo, briefing journalists on the matter said the development arose from a power trip, causing the photocopier machine to catch fire.



According to her, the technical staff of Parliament together with officials of the Ghana National Fire Service are still assessing the extent of damage caused by the fire in the State Tower Block.



The team, she adds, is also putting measures in place to avoid the occurrence of the power that sparked the fire outbreak.



Access to Job 600 is now restricted until the team finishes it work.



On Tuesday, July 18, 2017, Members of Parliament and some staff of the legislature were forced to evacuate the offices following a fire outbreak on the 10th floor of Job 600 around 6:30pm.



The fire, Kasapafmonline.com understands, started from the office of the honourable Member for Nkoranza North, Major (Rtd) Derick Oduro.



The situation was quickly brought under control by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service stationed at the premises of the Parliament of Ghana.