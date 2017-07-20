BOST MD Recouping Campaign Cash With ‘Dirty’ Fuel – NDC

Related Stories The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over acts of corruption indicating that the recent off-spec oil sold by the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company Limited is meant to recover money used in financing the party’s campaign prior to the 2016 elections.



“The president’s endorsement of ridiculous, cooked up BNI report on the contaminated oil scandal involving Alfred Boateng who is Managing Director of BOST is a clear indication that the president cannot be relied upon to wage any meaningful war against corruption in spite of existence of proof of wrong doing …the president failed to dismiss and prosecute Alfred Obeng,” NDC National Chairman Kofi Portuphy, who addressed a press conference at the party headquarters in Accra on Thursday July 20 said.



He continued: “Of course it is common knowledge that Alfred Obeng heavily financed the campaign of Nana Akufo-Addo and so has been sent to BOST to do whatever it takes including contaminated oil to recoup his monies”.



About 5million litres of contaminated fuel was recently sold to Movenpiina and Zup Oil by (BOST) on the blind side of the National Petroleum Authority.



Government later indicated that the fuel has been recalled after a BNI report cleared the BOST MD of any wrongdoing.



A committee set up by the Minister of Energy has been constituted to address the issue.



However, Mr Portuphy insists “Akufo-Addo is making unacceptable excuses to pull a veil over the massive corruption and blatant thievery that is taking place right under his nose at the presidency and all over the governance structure”.



For him “the embarrassment engulfing the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government is becoming too much.”