Who Owns The Media In Ghana

Related Stories The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will hold a one-day stakeholder forum to present a report on research findings on media ownership in Ghana on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 9a.m. at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.



The research project titled: “Media Ownership Monitor” is the first of its kind in West Africa and it seeks to map the current status of media ownership in Ghana, the legal framework that regulates media ownership and its overarching implication on media pluralism. The question of “Who controls the media in Ghana?” is the critical question this study seeks to answer.



The forum will bring together key stakeholders including media owners and professionals, journalists, experts, regulators, policy makers and the public to discuss the findings of the study, and to dialogue on how media regulation in a converging media environment needs to be designed, in order to safeguard the media’s independence, to ensure competition and provide transparency.



The event will be chaired by the Minister of Information, Honourable Mustapha Hamid and addressed by local and international speakers who will deliberate on the critical issue of media ownership in Ghana. A panel will discuss the topic: The Media industry in Ghana: the critical issues of ownership, transparency and regulation.



The forum will also witness the launch of the Media Ownership Monitor Ghana website.