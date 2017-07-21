Apologize For Insulting Teachers – NAGRAT Tells Opoku Prempeh

Related Stories The National Association of Graduate Teachers(NAGRAT) has described as unacceptable the Education Minister’s claim that teachers were not being promoted on merits.



Education Minister Dr. Opoku Prempeh has recently stated that teachers in public schools ought to endeavor to live up to their responsibilities and the teaching standards in their profession.



Speaking at the 5th graduation of the Jackson College of Education in Kumasi, Dr. Opoku Prempeh alleged that some teachers were being promoted without the necessary assessment and interview.



He stated that teachers ought to show a high sense of discipline, commitment, and respect for their profession so that they may be able to upgrade the quality of education delivery.



“The Ministry is determined to ensuring that teachers’ promotion is based on competence, hard work and other relevant requirements per the National Teachers Council’s demands”, he noted.



But the Vice President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu disagrees with the Minister on his claims calling on him to apologize for his distasteful remarks.



“Promotion have never been wholesale in the Ghana Education Service, and I’m expecting the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to have responded to the Minister and correct the Minister, and let the Minister know that he has cast a slur on the integrity and image of teachers in this country by creating the impression that promotion is wholesale in the Ghana education Service. Promotion have always been on merits, have always been on assessment, it’s always based on appraisals and interviews, therefore as NAGRAT we reject this statement and we will want the Minister to come and apologize to teachers for casting a slur on our image in the public eye.”