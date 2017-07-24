GRA Clears Agambire, Re-Opens His Office

Related Stories The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has removed the wanted tag on Roland Agambire, and has also re-opened his locked office for business.



The office of ACI Construction Company Limited, a subsidiary of Agams Holdings, was re-opened for business last Thursday by the tax authority following the resolve of inconclusive tax issues with the company.



The National Co-ordinator for the Task Force at the GRA, Henry Sam, who disclosed this, said the decision to re-open the company for business followed a meeting with management of ACI construction over disputed tax figures.



He explained that ACI Construction filed an appeal to challenge the GH¢14million put out by GRA as tax liabilities.

According to him, after examining financial statements of ACI Construction, it turned out the tax liabilities is rather GH¢1.3million and not the GH¢14million put out by GRA last month.



ACI Construction and its external Tax Consultants and Lawyers filed its tax and financial returns and engaged the GRA in a bid to resolve the dispute.



ACI Construction had explained that since the figure was in dispute, it is unfair for GRA to make categorical statements on it.



Officials of ACI Construction told The Finder that a substantial part of the GH¢1.3million has since been paid and that parties are working on agreeing on mutually-accepted timelines for the remaining liabilities to be settled.



"Like all other state agencies, we have a great deal of respect for the GRA, the reason we are co-operating with them to resolve the disputed amount and ensure its eventual settlement", a company official told this paper.



The company official said just as it had done in the past complying with statutory and all other legal issues of Ghana.

The company’s offices have since been opened and at the time of our visit, an official ACI Construction, Mr Emmanuel Arthur, confirmed ongoing efforts to avoid a re-occurrence.



“These things are normal in business but the important thing is our proactive attitude to engage the relevant state body to have the situation fixed,” he said.