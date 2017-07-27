No Bias Against Big-Breasted, Heavy-Bottomed Women - GAF

Related Stories The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rejected allegations that it is disqualifying female applicants with heavy bosoms and bottoms.



According to the army, the documentation for body selection processes is not disclosed to the applicants and, so, wondered where such allegations were coming from.



The army has been undertaking recruitment exercises for this year since last week. The process is billed to end on Friday, 28 July 2017.



The recruitment process has, however, been fraught with accusations against the army that it is discriminating against plus-size women.



However, speaking to Class News, the Communications Director at the Directorate of Public Relations of GAF, Flt. Lft. Hassan said the recruitment process is based on one’s performance and fitness level rather than his or her body shape and size.



“We have not even announced the results of the outcome of the documentation for the body selection, so, I wonder how this information went out. The medical team will assess you physically so in assessing you physically, they look out for certain defects in your body and they don’t tell you whether you have failed or not. They just note down their observations which the applicants don’t even see, so, I don’t know where this information trickling in is coming from,” she said.



She continued: “We put out that the general eligibility and the minimum height for females should be 5.2ft and then you should be medically fit by Ghana Armed Forces standard, and, so, it is that standard that the medical team looks at. We put in so many things and then if you don’t fit into those criteria, then obviously you can’t be taken on board. If you meet the requirement that we’ve put out there and if you go for the body selection and you pass, then it means you’ve qualified for the next stage.”