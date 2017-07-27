We Forced EC Commissioners To Sit Together – MP

Related Stories The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei and the other commissioners who appeared before parliament on Wednesday July 26 to render an account on expenditure for the 2016 elections were forced by Members of Parliament to sit together, Mathew Nyindam, Deputy Majority Chief Whip and MP for Kpandai, has revealed.



According to him, before the start of proceedings, the sitting arrangement of the commissioners did not portray them as united, a situation the MPs thought would not help the exercise, hence the decision to re-arrange their sitting style.



Mr Nyindam told Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Thursday July 27 that: “We all know that you are not supposed to be friends before you can work together, you will always disagree on issues, but you disagree to agree, and, so, although Charlotte Osei and the other commissioners may be having problems, we expected them to show a united force in parliament.



“Yesterday, for instance, when they came to the house, we the MPs had to raise issues with their sitting arrangements. We forced them to come and sit close to each other.”



“By and large the encounter has given Ghanaians the opportunity to know what is happening at the commission.”