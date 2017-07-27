Free SHS For Only Three-Year Cycle - Education Minister

Related Stories Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy being implemented by the Akufo-Addo government covers only three years of every student’s second cycle education.



This means a student who is repeated as a result of failing an exam or for any other reason, will not enjoy the Free SHS for the fourth or subsequent years.



Dr Prempeh, who was addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, July 27 empasised that Free SHS is doable, adding that government is “not oblivious of the obstacles. It is up to parents to invest in their children and motivate them to make it in life”.



He indicated that educational projects started by the Mahama administration will continue and government is exploring an additional GHS400 million investment in the projects.



Dr Prempeh also indicated that government will pay for teacher motivation under the Free SHS policy and the quality of education under the programme will not be compromised.



He warned heads of schools not to sack any student over non-payment of PTA-approved levies, emphasising “it is parents that pay” and not the students.