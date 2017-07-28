Armyworms Totally Defeated – Minister

Related Stories The Fall armyworm invasion has been “totally defeated,” Minister of Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto has said.



“Mr. Speaker, I want to assure the nation that the Fall armyworm invasion has been totally defeated,” he told parliament on Thursday, 27 July.



According to him, the “situation which has been created by some people that the armyworm is consuming the Planting for Food and Jobs [program], Mr. Speaker, is not correct, it is wrong.”



A total of 112,000 hectares of farmland were affected by the worms with 14,000 hectares totally destroyed. Source: classfmonline.com