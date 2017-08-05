NPP Kingpin Leads Election Observer Group In Kenya

Related Stories The Campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party in the 2016 election, Mr. Peter Mac Manu will lead a team of Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) International Observers to monitor Kenya’s General Elections to be held on August 8, 2017.



Mr. Peter Mac Manu who is currently the chairman for the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) will observe and report on the various developments during and after the general election.



The elections in Kenya will cover six ballot papers – Presidential, Senators, Members of Parliament, Governors, County and Women Representatives as required by the Kenyan Constitution.



The Presidential election has 18 candidates including the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyata and a former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.



Former President Mahama who is already in Kenya is also leading a 15 member team of observers from the Commonwealth Nations.