Ghana Police Must Be Number One In Africa By 2020 – IGP

The Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu has set a 2020 target to make the country's police service the best in Africa.



Speaking at the opening ceremony of a training workshop for Public Affairs officers, the IGP added that the police service should rank within the first 20 officers in the world.



He urged the 18 participants from the 11 police regions to adhere to professional standards always.



“The Ghana Police Service under my leadership is pursuing a robust transforming aimed at actualizing the vision of the service and that is to become a world class police service capable of delivering planned democratic, protective and peaceful service up to the standards of international best practices.



“In doing this it is my goal to position the Ghana Police Service as one of the best 10 police services in the world and the leading one in Africa,” the IGP said.



The IGP also called on the personnel of the directorate to be abreast of the rapid impact technology is having on communication.