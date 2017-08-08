Delta Force 13 Case Adjourned Again To Sept. 5

Related Stories A KMA Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region presided by Her Honor Mary Nsenkyire has adjourned the case involving thirteen (13) members of pro- New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante group, Delta Force to September 5, 2017.



The suspects are facing trial for assaulting the Ashanti Regional National Security Liaison Officer.



Police Prosecutor ACP Okyere Darko, told the court that the police has concluded the investigations and sent the docket to the Attorney General’s Department for further advice.



Based on this the court adjourned the case to September 5, 2017.



Background



Stoutly built members of Delta Force had previously stormed the Regional Coordinating Council and forcibly ejected Mr. Agyei because he is not a native of the Ashanti Region. It took the timely intervention of the police to save the situation and restore law and order.



The angry men had earlier destroyed some office equipment in their bid to drive out Mr Agyei.



Their action was roundly condemned by a large section of the public who called for their arrest. Less than 24 hours after the act, the leader of the group Kwadwo Bamba was arrested by the Police.



Other members were subsequently arrested and charged for the offence of conspiracy to assault and assaulting a public officer and causing unlawful damage.



