112 Wraps Of Cocaine, 17 Parcels Of Weed Impounded In Eastern Region

Related Stories The Eastern regional Police Command has impounded 112 wraps of whitish substances suspected to be cocaine and 17 pieces of compressed parcels of Marijuana.



The two narcotic drugs were seized in separate operations by the Police.



The wrappers of Cocaine were seized by the Akim Oda Divisional Police Taskforce upon intelligence on August 8, 2017 .



The suspect, Ibrahim Nuhu, now in Police custody, was traveling with the illicit drug from Oda to Accra when he was arrested by the Police .



Akim Oda is notorious for cocaine peddling. The menace became alarming when the key Cocaine baron in the area arrested by the Police in 2016 was shockingly set free by then Police Commander.



The menace became alarming when a major suspected cocaine baron in the area was arrested by the Police in 2016 but was shockingly set free without charges.



Meanwhile, the Police at Akwadum Check Point on August 9, 2017, during their routine operation uncovered 17 pieces of compressed parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in Toyota Vehicle with registration number E/R 2158- 13. Thirteen passengers were on board.



A search in a ‘Ghana must Go bag’ revealed the 17 pieces of compressed parcels of dried leaves.



The driver, Shaibu Issah ,45, told Police the items were given to him by a male friend to deliver to one Rasta at Swedru.



The driver has been arrested to assist police investigate the matter.



Confirming the arrests to Starr News, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Boateng said, the new Regional Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku cognizant of the drug menace in the region, has expressed commitment to fight the menace in the region.



He however called on the public to provide timely information to the police.