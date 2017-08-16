MP Robbed At Gunpoint

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, Alex Adomko-Mensah, has been robbed at gun-point by some unknown persons.



Three suspected robbers, who wielded guns and knives, forcibly took away valuables belonging to the MP, including an amount of GH¢5,000, ipad and Iphone, among others.



The MP was travelling from Kumasi to Kumawu on Monday around 6:40pm in his Prado vehicle with his driver when the armed robbers, who were also in a salon car with a foreign number plate, crossed their car in a menacing fashion.



Two of the armed robbers quickly alighted from the car and pointed guns and knives at the fear-stricken lawmaker.



They ordered him to surrender all money on him or lose his life.



Hon. Adomako-Mensah, who was shivering, did not utter a word and quickly surrendered his bag, which contained GH¢5,000, ipad, iphone, parliamentary ID card, cheque books, parliamentary stamps and other valuables.



The Sekyere Afram Plains MP, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE on Tuesday, disclosed that the incident occurred in a sharp curve in a town called Akotosu on the main Kumasi to Kumawu road.



According to him, there were three people in the salon car and two of them wielding guns and knives rushed to carry out the operation.



He said after the robbery incident, which lasted for some few minutes, the armed robbers rushed into their salon car and sped away towards the Effiduase direction, adding that the armed robbers did not attack him physically.



Hon. Adomako-Mensah said after the armed robbers had left the robbery scene, he (MP) and the driver drove to a police barrier ahead of them and reported the case to policemen on duty. He said no arrests have been made by the police.