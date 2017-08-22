583 Police Officers Transferred From Upper West Region Without Replacements

Related Stories Over 500 police officers have been transferred from the Upper West Region over the past two years without replacement.



During the period, the number of Police officers in the region has reduced from about 1500 to 900.



The Regional Coordinating Council is attributing the crime wave in the region to the drastic reduction in the number of police officers working there.



Deputy Regional Minister Issahaku Chinnia told Starr News after a Regional Coordinating Council meeting that they will petition the IGP and Interior Minister over the matter.



“Between 2016 and 2017, out of the 1,500 personnel we had here, it has reduced to 917 which means that about 583 police personnel have been transferred without replacement. And that partly explains the reason why we have armed robbery situation in the region rising and a lot of criminal activities happening.



“The Police visibility in the region is going down as a result of these transfers. And so as a regional coordinating council, we have decided that we will formally write to the ministry of interior and the IGP to express our concerns on the manner in which Police people are being transferred from this area,” he narrated.