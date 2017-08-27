Sanitation Ministry To Build 15 Waste Transfer Stations

Related Stories A sum of GHc50 million has been released by the Ministry of Finance for the construction of 15 new mini waste transfer stations across the country.



This was revealed by the Minister of Sanitation, Joseph Adda when he addressed the media in Accra.



“The Ministry of Finance has also released the sum of GHc50 million to construct 15 mini transfer stations,” he added.



According to the Minister the waste transfer stations will help serve as a temporal site for sorting refuse before it is finally conveyed to dump sites.



Addressing the press on Thursday, Mr. Adda said the absence of such facilities nationwide contributed to the current filth in Accra.



He explained that mini waste transfer stations strategically located throughout cities and towns usually serve as stop gap measures for managing waste professionally before moving them to final disposal sites.



The country can only boast of only two of such facilities situated in Accra, built and managed by private waste management company, Zoomlion.



They are located at Achimota and Teshie.



We’re clearing NDC government's GHc 892m debt



The Minister also complained that the Mahama government left behind a debt of about GHc 892 million.



He added that government has cleared part of the debt and is in the process of paying the rest.



“In the immediate past, what has stood in the way of the timely and efficient provision of waste management services or the collection of refuse or garbage, for that matter, was an outstanding debt of GHc 892 million which the ministry inherited from the previous government owed to waste management companies.”