NADMO Warns Of Floods As Bagre Dam Is Spilled

Related Stories The National Disaster Management Organisation is warning of a possible flooding in areas along the White Volta in the Upper East Region following the spilling of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso.



It has therefore asked farmers and residents in Bawku West, Talensi, Bunkprugu and other places in the catchment area to stay off their farms close to the riverbanks of the White Volta.



The Bagre Dam was spilled last Friday and NADMO says it could take three days for the flooding water to reach the catchment area.



Farmers in the area have defied the Ministry of Food and Agric buffer zone regulation to them to only farm 50 metres away from the White Volta.



NADMO says it has set up a 24-hour system to monitor the situation in the area. Issuing the flood alert at Galaka, a suburb of Sapeliga in the Bawku West District, National Deputy Director NADMO Abu Ramandan, said it is feared the flood would submerge some farmlands and settlements along the White Volta.



He assured that measures have been put on the ground to avert heavy impact but advised residents and farmers to be cautious.



“Farmers who have farms along the riverbanks should cease going to their farms until the spillage is over. They shouldn’t say they are going there to either continue with farming activities or to take their farm produce,” he advised.



He warned the situation could be “dangerous” if people are not cautious during the period of spill, noting, “the government of Ghana needs every single soul of Ghanaian”.



Chief of Sapeliga, Naba Ayagiba Emmanuel Mbangiba , said the people were grateful to NADMO for alerting them but called for more education on the effects of the floods.



Director of NADMO for Bawku West, Moses Adukpam, underscored the need for NADMO to employ more staff to ensure effective running of the organisation.