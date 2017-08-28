Alavanyo-Nkonya Under Control - Minister

Related Stories The Volta Region Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, has blamed the recent reports of renewed clashes in Alavanyo and Nkonya on activities of “few criminals”, who are trying to create tension in the area, he says.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, who is the Head of Regional Security Council, told Bright Kwesi Asempa, the host of Onua FM’s morning show, that the situation is not as dire as being reported.



He noted that everything is under control and assured that the regional security is on top of issues and are working to bring “these criminals” to book. At least one person was reported shot at Alavanyo-Agorme over the weekend following what is believed to be a renewal of the longstanding Alavanyo-Nkonya conflict.



The victim, who has been identified as the Odikro of the town, was hit in the back. He was, however, rushed to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital at Kpando, where he is said to be responding to treatment. The bullet allegedly hit him in his house during sporadic shooting by some unknown assailants in the town.



The incident reportedly occurred around midday on Sunday at Alavanyo Agorme in the Hohoe District of the Volta Region. The Volta Region Minister said Sunday’s incident should not be attributed to the long-standing conflict between the Alavanyos and the Nkonyas, saying he has been reliably informed that those who carried out the shootings did so to create fear and panic.



“It is just few criminals who have done this. It has nothing to do with the Alavanyo and Nkonya conflict. They were just creating tension but our regional security forces are on top of issues. As at this morning, people were going about their business, everything is under control.”



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa reiterated the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to ensure that there is a lasting peace in that part of the Volta Region, adding that it is the expectation of the President that no more life is lost as a result of clashes between the two communities.



He further served warning to those who are fomenting trouble in the area to desist because the Regional Security Council will not rest until those who are thwarting the effort of the REGSEC and other opinion leaders are brought to book, he said.