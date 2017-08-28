Planting For Food And Job Initiative Laudable - Reverend Minister

Related Stories Reverend Robert Nelson Adayi, a pastor with the Holy Ghost Revival Assemblies of God Church, has lauded the "Planting for food and Job" policy mooted by the current Government to ensure food security and better living in the country.



He said "This initiative Ghana has introduced must be nursed and expanded to cover Africa to save its people and countries from the importation of plastic and junk foods".



The Reverend Minister who said this in an interview with GNA in Takoradi noted that Ghana and for that matter Africa, cannot continue to live and depend on other countries for food and other diary products when there were vast arable lands and resources to grow sufficiently to feed the continent.



Rev. Adayi recounted speculated stories such as the supply of plastic rice and fish, corned beef from human flesh and carcasses of chicken and horses, adding, we should not allow this "When we have millions of cattle, goats and sheep to rear and arable lands to cultivate ".



He said it was also sad to hear rumours of cooking oil being extracted from drains and gutters of restaurants, “when we have fertile land to produce groundnuts, coconuts and palm growing well in our lands".



He said this was the time Africans must rise to the occasion and stop the importation of these junks and support the planting for food and jobs initiative to flourish.



Rev. Adayi expressed worry about the spread of diseases especially food borne diseases due to the chemicals used in growing such imported food stuff.



"We cannot continue to toy with our health...we must turn to our own soil to produce natural food for ourselves,” he said adding that , “It is a call back to our own land".