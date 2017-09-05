Andanis, Abudus Agree To Resume Manhyia Peace Talks – Minster

Related Stories The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has revealed that leaders of the Abudu and Anadni families in Dagbon have agreed to resume peace talks at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi following the intervention of an inter-ministerial committee set by the government to unite the two families.



The committee comprises the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and the National Security Ministry.



Last year, the Abudu royals in Dagbon protested against the Asantehene-led three eminent chiefs committee formed to mediate the Dagbon chieftaincy impasse between the two royals. The process then stalled following the protest.



However, Mr Saeed has indicated that the two families have agreed to resume the peace talks at the Manhyia palace.



He told Citi News on Tuesday, September 5: “We have been working closely with the chiefs and the people, traditional leaders, custodians of the culture, key stakeholders and youth groups just to get the sense of what people are thinking and what it is that, collaboratively, can be done to sustain and deepen the peace in Dagbon in particular.



“So we have done a lot of interactions with them, the Abudus and then the Dagbon regent, together with other traditional rulers. We have been working closely and I can tell you we have come up with an inter-ministerial committee.



“Myself, as the Northern Regional Minister, the Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, and also the National Security Minister, have been working earnestly and closely with the chiefs and people in Northern Region and then also that of the eminent chiefs headed by Otumfuo.”