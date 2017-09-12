Free SHS Most Revolutionary Policy In Ghana – Opoku Prempeh

Related Stories Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh, has said the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy is the single most revolutionary policy Ghana has ever seen.



According to him, this programme will set the country on the path of prosperity and progress.



Speaking during the launch of the programme on Tuesday, September 12 at West African Secondary School (WASS) in Accra on Tuesday, September 12, Dr Opoku Prempeh said: “This morning we are gathered here in the name of the, arguably, most exciting, most far-reaching and most revolutionary policy in a generation in this country, and I am honoured to stand before you to perform a role in this launch.



“Six decades ago this country attained formal independence, the nation’s founders believed in her destinies and set it on the path of progress and prosperity. Today we are taking an important step on that journey. From today onwards, no child will ever be denied senior high school education simply because his or her family is unable to afford it. This is what the Free SHS policy is about.”



He added: “This policy will not have seen the light of the day without a determined, focused and driven leader, a leader who says we have to do this and we will do this not because it is politically expedient, but because he believes it is the right thing to do for the country.”



The Free SHS programme started on Monday, 11 September as first-year students who were successfully placed in various SHSs reported officially to register.