Free SHS: Study Hard - Nana Addo To Students

Related Stories The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised fresh students to study their books very well and avoid negative tendencies.



Speaking during the launch of the free SHS policy on Tuesday September 12, 2017.



According to him, the number of students who could not access SHSs has dropped to 36,000, not because of the cost of high fees, but they could not attain the requisite qualification mark.



He indicated that he made the pledge of providing every Ghanaian child with access to senior high school, because he knew that knowledge and talent are not for the rich and privileged alone.



‘To our “freshers” who are about to start a new chapter in your education, you have every reason to be proud of yourselves. Study and work hard, and avoid all negative tendencies, so that you grow up to be responsible citizens and assets to this nation,’ he entreated during the policy launch at the West African Senior High School in Accra.



Some of the President’s appointees were present at the launch which attracted a large crowd.