YPN Congratulates Sammy Awuku

Related Stories Young Professionals Network (YPN), an organisation that seeks to support outstanding civic go-getters in Africa and provoke personalised civic activities in Ghana and Africa, has congratulated the National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr Samuel Awuku on his appointment as the Board Chair of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).



In a statement, Mr Stephen Asiedu of YPN said “I would like to congratulate you on your appointment as board chairman of YEA, and wish you and your government every success. Ghana is rightly admired for its strong democratic pursuit, vibrant and open society; and stalwart commitment to the youth of Africa.



“Since your entering into the political space in Ghana, you have approached youth activism with demonstrable qualities that have amplified the impact of youth leaders’ work in Ghana and you have inspired a wave of civic engagement that has delighted many.



“I want to assure you of the great sensitivity amongst your youth partners to the challenge now facing the Ghanaian youth-complex unemployment.”



Mr Asiedu urged the new Board Chair to be reminded that more elastic and imaginative solutions will be needed and “we are fully committed to working closely with you in this respect.



“Engaging the youth in sustainable development means advocating for a major shift in youth employment policy in Ghana. We believe your goal must be that government deliver concrete policies to achieve sustainable development for and from the youth of Ghana.



Notwithstanding the importance of addressing the current challenges facing the YEA and the national economy, the YPN, an organisation which seeks among many ideals to support outstanding civic go- getters in Africa and provoking personalised civic activities in Ghana and Africa will support you to progress with your core business mandate. We once again welcome you to the next several months where we will engage you on security, jobs, growth and competitiveness and external relations, typically on Agenda 2063 for the youth.”