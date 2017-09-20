FREE SHS: School Authorities Still Charging Unapproved Fees (PHOTO)

Prof. Kwasi Yankah Related Stories Reports rife indicate that school authorities at Nungua Secondary School in Accra were asking parents to pay over GHC100 to receive school uniforms for their wards.



This is against the free SHS policy which comes with free library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees, free textbooks, free boarding and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.



Speaking to this development in an interview on Citi Eyewitness news, Minister of State at the presidency, Professor Kwasi Yankah says investigations will be conducted to ascertain the truth of this report.



“We will be interested in getting the details of it, and we’ll send our agents there to find out exactly what is happening, and possibly bring to order any of the principals that are doing this. We need to learn more about the details of this,” he said.



Government, according to him, is determined to make the free SHS policy work as a result school authorities who flout the guidelines will be dealt with.



“I don’t think the authorities in the various secondary schools are going strictly according to the guidelines that were given by government…as far as we are concerned the entirety within the list; those things have been taken care of. However, if it still repeats, under no circumstance should the parents oblige any order to pay anything…they have no business charging anything…" he added.





