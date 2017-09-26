Kenyan MP Charged After Insulting The President

Related Stories Kenyan MP, Paul Ongili, better known as Babu Owino, has been charged with insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Daily Nation newspaper is reporting.



Mr Ongili has been charged with two counts of subversion and uttering abusive words against President Kenyatta.



According to the Daily Nation, the prosecution says there are "compelling reasons" to hold the MP in custody.



Mr Owino's lawyer said the prosecution's application was not backed by any document.



The lawmaker was arrested by police on Monday after making derogatory remarks about President Kenyatta at an opposition rally in Nairobi. Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.