Boost For One District One Factory In Volta Region

Related Stories The Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has secured 40,000 acres of litigation free land for government’s ‘one district one factory’ policy and the ‘planting for food and jobs’ programme, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Thomas Moore Zonyirah has revealed.



Mr. Moore who revealed this during a town hall meeting organised by the District’s Information Services Department (ISD) recently, indicated that the District has prioritised cassava production, processing and value addition for export.



He also revealed that the area is also good for the production of ethanol and the cultivation of rice and potato. To this end, he welcomed investors to take advantage of the opportunity.



He also announced to the gathering that about 84 youth in the district had already registered to participate in the planting for food and jobs project. He also informed persons who were physically challenged that their percentage of the common fund has increased from two to three percent and therefore urged them to form an association for easy disbursement of the fund.



Government Interventions So far



Mr. Perry Okudzeto, a Deputy Information Minister commended the district for its preparedness and support for the litany of projects and programs being rolled out by government and urged others to emulate the good example.



He used the occasion to inform chiefs, residents and key stakeholders in the district of government’s intervention so far.



He said government has released to soldiers $39million worth of allowance arrears owed them by the previous government. 181 doctors and 1500 nurses who had fulfilled all requirements of employment since the era of the previous government have been absorbed and fully employed and posted to various facilities in the country.



Mr. Okudzeto added that GH¢219million has been allocated for the Zongo and Inner Cities Development Fund to promote development in such communities. Another GH¢456m has been released for the setting up of one district one factory, to help create jobs for the people. In addition to this, “Government has recruited over 1000 agric extension officers in the various assemblies to promote the planting for food and jobs project”.



Aside the social intervention programs of government, the Deputy Information Minister stressed that due to government’s commitment towards private sector development it has allocated $10million to promote entrepreneurship within the various Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts across the country.



He also explained that “government has reduced the taxes on petroleum products since it took office that is why it is culminating into low prices of fuel although the prices ought to have been increasing.”



Mr. Okudzeto therefore urged the residents and the entire Ghanaian populace to rally behind the government and support all the programs and projects being rolled out to improve the lives of all.