Law Students Raise Concerns Over Exams Results

The leadership of a group calling itself the Concerned Law Students has raised issues with the publication of the professional law examination results by the General Legal Council (GLC).



The group, in a statement signed by one Ken Addor Donkor, said “we have studied the results with keen interest.”



In the statement, the Concerned Law Students, who have expressed dissatisfaction with GLC over the conduct of the examinations, observed that “we wish to know the number of candidates who turned up to write the exams.”



Who, which body or institution supervised and or marked the examination scripts? Was it the IEB? What was the average score of students? What was the pass mark and how did the IEB arrive at such pass mark?



According to the statement, “We call on the GLC to release results of every candidate since it’s difficult to fathom that the rest of the 797 candidates whose name did not appear on the pass list all failed. Assuming without admitting that this number failed, the GLC must publish their raw scores/total marks in order to ensure transparency and fairness.”



“We are also aware that certain invigilators gave some candidates the wrong instructions which affected their results in the multiple-choice questions as the machine rejected such scripts. This in fact contributed to the late release of the results? Can the GLC explain what actually happened and how the issue was resolved?” it quizzed.



“Will the GLC go ahead with the illegal interview contrary to the Supreme Court’s ruling?”



