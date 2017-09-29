Report Unruly Cops – Commander

Library Image Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah, is obviously angry over reports that retired policemen are being disrespected by serving cops.



He has consequently charged retired policemen to report any serving policeman or woman who would disrespect them to the regional command for action to be taken.



COP Yeboah made the charge during this year’s WASSA get-together of the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Association of Retired Police Officers (NARPO).



He said the retired officers had duly served their country and contributed immensely to bring the Police Service to its current status and so they deserve a lot of respect.



The Ashanti Regional Police Commander also asserted that the command would assist in diverse ways to address the challenges facing the retired officers in the region.



On his part, ACP Edward Oppong-Anane (rtd), Ashanti Regional Chairman of NARPO, bemoaned how some serving personnel disrespect them.



According to him, the lack of respect greatly worries NARPO members emotionally, adding that it had persisted for some time now.



The Ashanti Regional NARPO boss therefore appealed passionately to the commander to intervene and bring the practice to an end.



He also appealed to the government to give decent pension entitlements to enable the retired officers to enjoy life after active service to mother Ghana.



On behalf of the other members, ACP Oppong-Anane (rtd) commended the regional command for its support, urging other retired officers to join the group.