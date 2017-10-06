Ghana to Become Most Prosperous Nation In Africa

Related Stories The Acting Bishop for Diocesan Ghana council of Pentecostal Assemble of the Word Incorporated (P.A.W), Bishop Gary Herper, has revealed that Ghana would soon become a great and prosperous nation should the citizens continue to work together and in prayer.



He made this known during his visit to Ghana for a three days Pastoral conference dubbed “Partnership in effective leadership sermon”.



“I see Ghana in the process of becoming a great nation if the people continue in hard working and education by working together in the next 5 to 10years”.he stated .



He said when he first visited Ghana he saw the nation infrastructures in a poor state but on his second visit he could see some economic and infrastructural growth alongside the development in human resource .



“I feel Ghana is heading for prosperity because I see God hands upon Ghana and the signs and faith in the people show that they will be there if the Lord has not come soon. Many are going to see mighty increase and blessing of God in this nation”.



He pointed out that, “Many may feel that there is no progress but what you have here in Ghana is better than a lot of countries I have visited”.



. He regarded Ghana is a Christian nation because the people have ears for the word of God and demonstrate the love for God. “The word of God is always effective as long as the people obeyed them. The blessing of God will be upon them and I am urging Ghanaians to stay focused and build this great nation through the fear of God.



Bishop Herper came with a 16 member delegation from USA including Bishop Avery Dumas Chairman USA - Ghana council, Bishop……, and wife, Pastor Rita Green Administration assistant for Ghana council and others for a three days conference hosted by the Bishop Baffour Awuah. He said the conference was planned to give training, support for church and religious leaders and invigorate them to overcome challenges in life and in their ministries. He said the Ghana council of Pentecostals Assembly of the World (P.A.W) was set up 20years ago to organize churches and help Pastors to increase the gift and talent of their members. He used the occasion to ordain some District Elders. They include Dist. Elder. Jacob Boapim, Elder Morgan Covet Elder Michael Class-peters, and Elder Frank Bible Dugbache. They were assigned to support the existing ones.



The council is made up of Bishops over certain areas, regions and countries for the purpose of strengthen fellowship, giving direction and instruction. He added, PAW’s important focus is to giving the message of our Lord Jesus Christ to the world. He said, the organization has aimed to stress Pentecostal Apostolic experience of the important of been born again and believed that Jesus is the way and sending this message will bring deliverance to the people of this nation.



