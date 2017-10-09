Net 2 Television Cameraman Died Filming 'Atomic Junction' Gas Explosion

file Related Stories One of the deceased persons from last Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic junction in Accra has been identified as a videographer from Net 2 television.



Mohammed, a videographer attached to the presidency was the one who reportedly fell from the overpass to the ground and died on the spot.



He was said to be filming the incident from the overpass but the second explosion caused him to flip from the top to the ground.



