The Kumasi International Airport went agog as scores of residents in the Kumasi Metropolis yesterday lined up on the streets to wave at the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, when he touched down at the Kumasi International Airport from Brazil.



Showing solidarity to the king, various groups in the Asante Kingdom such as the Ashanti Youth Association, Kumasi Youth Association and Asante Students Union as well as a retinue of chiefs, politicians and heads of the security services all lined up at the airport to welcome Otumfuo.



Others also held banners with the inscription: “Long live the King” and danced to rich traditional songs to usher in their king.



The Royal occupant of the Golden stool His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also enjoyed a golden ride through the principal streets of Kumasi before finally taken to the Manhyia Palace where he was treated to traditional music.



Otumfuo’s Mawerehene, Baffour Osei Brentuo Hyiaman V, has however disclosed that the Manhyia Palace is not ready to respond to stories that emerged while he was away.



"The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has never responded to such issues and was not ready to respond to the recent one", he explained.