AGI presents printers to GJA, GNA

Related Stories The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Eastern/Volta Chapter has presented two HP three-in-one colour printers to the Volta Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho.



Mrs Beatrice Akortia, a member of AGI who presented the items on behalf of the Association said the presentation was in fulfillment of a promise to the institutions to enhance their work.



She reiterated the readiness of AGI Eastern/Volta to partner GJA in the industrialization drive of Eastern and Volta regions.



Mr Kafui Gati, Treasurer, GJA Volta, who received the items, said GJA-Volta was proud of its relationship with AGI and commended AGI for being responsive to the needs of GJA.



AGI Eastern/Volta is supporting GJA-Volta to organize the maiden "Volta Journalists Awards" to celebrate journalists working in the region on December 9th, 2017.



The event, on the theme, “Promoting the industrialization of Volta Region: The role of the Media" will recognise journalists who excel in Business and Economics reporting, Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Disaster Management and Prevention and Sports.