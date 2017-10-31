Related Stories Director-General in-charge of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, ACP David Eklu has asked personnel of the service to "bite the bullet" against vigilante groups in the country.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', ACP David Eklu bemoaned the influx of vigilante groups and their concomitant actions on State properties and the citizenry at large.



According to ACP David Eklu, the Police have over the years failed to clamp down on the vigilante groups and so, it's about time the Service stepped up their game.



He stated some reasons for failure of the Police to deal with the situation saying the officers have developed a "self-inflicted fear" when it comes to vigilantism in the country.



" . . I've spoken to a lot of my colleague commanders and there is this self-inflicted(self-imoposed) fear among commanders that if you take action you might be touched politically . . . ," he said.



He cited instances where when an officer arrests a member or members of the vigilante groups, they would be tagged as having political colors or become victims of the vigilante group's actions.



"We need to take our art seriously and be able to deal with this issue once and for all. We’ve been able to chalk significant success with robbery . . . but unfortunately, when it comes to political vigilantism or this party supporters’ action; it behoves us that we should do more than what we’re doing now . . . Unfortunately, we have not been able to meet the expectations of Ghanaians in dealing with this lawlessness associated with people who claim to be affiliated with various political parties all over the years,” he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



He however encouraged the law enforcement officers to work without fear or favor, ensuring vigilante groups are arrested and made to face the full rigors of the law.



" . . We have a vision now in the Police Service to be a world-class Police service. His Excellency the President has publicly stated his stand on the issue. So, this issue of if I take action, I’ll be tagged. If I take this action, I’ll be victimized doesn’t arise. It is left to us to step our professional actions and make sure that these things that have the potential to bring the country down on its knees unfortunately like other countries should be stopped. So, that is what we need to do now to make self-introspection, step up our professionalism, work to the vision of the Inspector General of Police to become a world-class Police Service and take action,” he stressed.