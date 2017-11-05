High Level Ministerial Committee Meet To Review SDGs

Related Stories The High Level Ministerial Committee on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has met in Accra to review the status of implementation of the SDGs in Ghana presented by the National Development Planning Commission.



The High Level Ministerial Committee was inaugurated by H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the commemoration of his appointment as Co-Chair of the U.N. Secretary General’s Eminent Group of Advocates on September 7, 2017.



A statement signed by Trudy Dako, the Special Advisor to the Minister for Planning, said the maiden meeting of the Committee discussed key issues, including greater inter-ministerial collaboration to achieve the SDGs, alignment of our national plans with the SDGs and leveraging private sector resources for the implementation of the SDGs.



The Committee also received an update on the President’s role as Co-Chair of the Eminent Group of Advocates.

The Minister for Planning chaired the meeting which agreed to meet quarterly to discuss priority issues about the ongoing implementation of the SDGs.



Present at the meeting were the ministers for Planning; Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Monitoring and Evaluation; Trade and Industry; Health; Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.



Others are Education; Sanitation and Water Resources; Employment and Labour Relations; Food and Agriculture; and Fisheries and Aquaculture, along with the Deputy Minister of Finance, and representatives from the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection.