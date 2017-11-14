Ghana To Host 3rd Green Financing For Sustainable Dev. Conference

Related Stories The International Trade Centre (ITC), the African Guarantee Fund (AGF) and the Nordic Development Fund (NDF) have announced that the Third Green Financing for Sustainable Development Conference will be held in Accra, Ghana, on November 21, 2017.



The conference will be followed by a training workshop for workers from selected financial institutions on how to leverage green finance and the AGF Green Guarantee Facility.



The training workshop for financial institutions is by invitation only and will take place on November 23-25 in Accra.



The conference and consecutive training workshops aim to expand access to climate-focused finance for small- and medium-sized enterprises in Africa and are in line with efforts of the Government of Ghana to green the country’s economy.



Ghana



The conference will provide an opportunity to review the current status of green finance in Ghana and the country’s efforts to green its economy.



Ministers and representatives of the Ghanaian public sector will share their experience and lessons learnt from implementing the ‘Ghana Shared Growth and Development Agenda II’, and the ‘National Climate Change Policy’.



Participants from other countries will explore the perspectives of regulators and finance providers and the changes required to spur the development of new products and services.



The conference and the workshops are part of a partnership between ITC, AGF and NDF to promote sustainable finance in Africa in four pilot countries.



In addition to the third event in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire will host a similar event for francophone countries in the first quarter of 2018. The first event was organised in Zambia in March 2017, and another was held in Kenya in June 2017.