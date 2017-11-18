Mahama Mourns Asempa FM’s KABA

Related Stories Former President John Mahama, has joined Ghanaians to eulogize the late Asempa FM presenter, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong, popularly known as KABA.



John Mahama, who encountered the journalist many times while serving in office, said he was shocked to receive the news about his passing.



In a Facebook post on Saturday evening, John Mahama expressed his condolence to the family of the former broadcaster and the media fraternity.



“A sad day for us all. Received the shocking news of the passing of KABA. My condolences to the family, MBG and the media fraternity,” he posted on his Facebook wall.



The host of Asempa FM’s late afternoon political show, ‘Eko Sii Sen’ passed away during the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017.



The cause of his sudden death is unclear, but there are reports he may have suffered some form of attack from a health condition.



A statement from his employers, Multimedia Group, said their Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Twum, led management and staff of the Group to his residence shortly after the news of his death.



About KABA



KABA has been with Asempa FM since 2008. Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004 – 2008.



The broadcaster was a trained teacher at the University of Cape Coast after which he moved to the Ghana Institute of Journalism for Communications Studies.



He later enrolled at the University of Ghana to study Political Science. KABA had also hosted Adom TV’s Morning Show on Multi TV.



The ace broadcaster, was among a group of selected senior journalists, who joined the President at the Flagstaff House this year, to ask him questions about critical national issues.



He married Valentina Ofori Afriyie [in June 2016], a staff of Accra-based Class FM, who had moved from Radio Gold.