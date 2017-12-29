Suhum Government Hospital To Discharge Patients Over Acute Water Shortage

Related Stories Management of Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern region, have threatened to discharge patient due to acute water shortage at the hospital.



The problem with the water shortage has taken over four weeks for the hospital and this has forced the hospital to treat patients with mechanize bore-hole and pure water.



The Chief Medical Administrator of the hospital, Dr Tetteh Emmanuel Eshun, who disclosed this to the media, explained further that, the water crisis has left them with no option than to release patients to their various homes.



According to him, the hospital has been buying GH₵250 of water every week to help in the running of the hospital.



He said, “It been four weeks now and we don’t have access to water, we will have no option than to send the patients home if care is not taken.”



“We use water for everything at the lab, theater and the kitchen as well, even at the mortuary, It has been four weeks now, the tap is not flowing.” patients have to move themselves to look for water to bath.”



“Dr Eshun added further, “nurses uses borehole to do their procedures, we are only depending on the Pollytank.”



Adding that, “We even buys three poly tanks a week for laundry only and we don’t know when this is going to end. We will release them and take care of the OPD.”



It is also established that, sections of the Suhum Township are without water.