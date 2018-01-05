Liberia's Weah Invites Wenger To Inauguration

Related Stories Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told the BBC that he has been invited by Liberia's new President George Weah to his inauguration later this month.



The Arsenal manager was Weah's boss at French league team Monaco in the 1990s.



But Wenger could never have imagined the young player would go on to become president of Liberia.



Weah was elected president last month, winning more than 60% of the vote in the second-round run-off.



"The life of this guy is a real film. It is unbelievable. It can make a fantastic film," an excited Wenger told the BBC.



"I remember when I saw him the first time at Monaco, coming in a bit lost, not knowing anybody, not being rated by anybody as a player and becoming the best player in the world in 1995 - and today becoming the president of his country. It's an unbelievable story."









Wenger said Weah has always had a strong love for his country, as well as a belief he was on a mission.



"I went with George during the period when there was war in Liberia and I have seen how much he suffered for his country and that was the thing which was continuous in his country, the love for his country and for his people," Wenger said.



"When I look back I see him crying when war was on in Liberia, so it's a happy story and I wish [him] a happy presidency... This guy is an example for everybody who plays football today."



Sadly, Premier League commitments mean it is unlikely Wenger will be able to attend - although he may still be able to squeeze the trip in.



"I believe I will be busy but if I am suspended I will have time to go," said Wenger, who is facing an English Football Association disciplinary hearing for comments he made about football referees.