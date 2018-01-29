Kenya President Bows To Pressure, Appoints Women

Related Stories Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally announced his new cabinet, electing seven women to ministerial posts.



Two weeks ago the president angered many when he failed to nominate a single woman in his cabinet shakeup, which saw him drop all five serving female ministers.



On Monday, hundreds of women marched through the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, calling on President Kenyatta to uphold the constitution.



Under Kenyan law, one-third of government positions must be filled by women.



This is yet to happen in practice, though Mr Kenyatta's cabinet does now meet the requirement. Source: BBC Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.