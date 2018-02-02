The Rich Should Emulate 'Despite' - Chief Of Staff

Related Stories The Chief of Staff Mad. Akosua Frema Opare has asked other wealthy men in the country to emulate the philanthropic nature of the CEO of the Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.



She says this will go a long way to help in the development process of the country.



Speaking on Okay fm's Ade Akye Abia Programme to wish Dr. Osei Kwame Despite a happy birthday, she reiterated the need for other members of society who have been financially blessed by God to support the Ghanaian Society.



She also could not hide her joy regarding the commissioning of a well equipped ultra modern children's block at the 37 military hospital as she showered blessings on Dr. Osei Kwame Despite for the kind gesture.



"Ghana will be a better place if the rich in society provided their quota to help in the development of the country," she added.



President of the Despite Group of Companies commissioned a newly-constructed ultramodern Children's Block at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Friday morning.



Dr. Osei Kwame donated the facility to the 37 Military Hospital as his birthday present to the hospital.



Delivering a speech on his behalf, the 2016 GJA Journalist of the Year and host of Peace FM's flagship programme 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi recounted how the Children's block became one of the top priorities of the magnanimous business magnate.



"This Children’s Block exists today after a regular medical checkup he conducted in this hospital with Captain John Kwesi Nyamekye. Dr. Osei Kwame (Despite) after his meeting with Captain, had a conviction to bless this hospital and in this regard, asked Capt. Nyamekye what he can do to support the hospital. This dialogue resulted in the construction of this Children’s Block which the Heads of The 37 Military Hospital have named - The Osei Kwame (Despite) Children’s Block", he said.



The facility has been christened "The Osei Kwame (Despite) Children's Block".