I’ve Not Been Invited By The Police, Rev. Owusu Bempah Denies Report

The Founder, Leader and General Overseer of the Glorious Word Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has denied media reports that he has been invited by the police.



He says it is a bogus and malicious publication just to tarnish his hard earned reputation as a man of God.



A publication on some online portals suggested the renowned man of God has been invited by the Police CID for questioning for allegedly threatening another man of God.



Rev. Owusu Bempah reportedly threatened to cut short the life of one Pastor Appiah both spiritually and physically. An audio recording intercepted by these online portals had the voice of the controversial man of God, threatening Pastor Appiah that, “this year you [Appiah] will not survive.”



"Are you listening to me? I am speaking as a prophet of God. You will die a premature death.’’



Pastor Appiah in reaction questioned why he was going to die a premature death.



Pastor Appiah quizzed why Rev. Bempah threatened to deal with him physically and expressed his anger at him.



“Rev. Bempah, I respect you but you are provoking me. I want to stress that, nobody can kill me. Nobody can kill me’’, he said.



The two later engaged in a heated exchange and traded verbal blows.



“You will hear from me after threatening my life”, Pastor Appiah said.



However, the man of God said he had not in any way threatened to take the life of anybody, let alone be invited by the police (CID) for questioning.



"I have been in the house all day, attending to visitors and other duties so I urge everybody to discard those news publications", Rev Owusu Bempah stated.



“It is just one of the attempts by some people to tarnish my reputation”, he added.