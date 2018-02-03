Are You Stupid Or Just Deranged? – Ace Ankomah Spits Venom On Feminist

Related Stories The argument on whether or not a wife should be cooking for her husband took an interesting twist on social media platform, Facebook, as prominent legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah engaged in a war of words with Dela Goldheart, a lady believed to be a staunch feminist.



In a piece which captured some marriage tips he offered his friend, Kobby Addo, Ace Ankomah indicated that the responsibility of a man is to provide money for the home while that of the wife is to ensure that the home is properly managed and that according to him includes the kitchen.



He posited that these roles cannot be swapped so irrespective of whether the woman chooses to work or not, the kitchen is part of her primary responsibilities.



“A woman, even when she works (and every woman should work, if she can) should provide only if she wants to. But she is in charge of everything else that has to do with the home. Yes, it is her kitchen, not mine. That’s why she chose everything in there. My only space in the house is my basement. Everywhere else is hers. I don’t care. Just don’t paint our room pink. That’s all,” portions of his post read.



“Don’t MAKE her do it. PROVIDE the means to do it so that even if she doesn’t do it herself or isn’t there to do it, it still gets done. For example, I expect dinner when I get home; and meals when I’m home. You don’t have to cook it. You don’t have to serve it. Just make sure the system I have provided for produces and delivers the food.



“In the same vein, I don’t wash, clean, sweep, vacuum, dust, or do any house work. I am “DADDY.” That’s why I live in Ghana and not in the US,” he noted.



Ace Ankomah’s assertion appeared to have infuriated Dela Goldheart as she expressed utmost disappointment in him for taking such stance.



“I never thought I will say this about you but I guess career excellence and knowledge in law doesn't make you exceptional when it comes to issues affecting women. You grew up in a patriarchal society. The system is designed to favour you. You had no education on gender equality when growing up. But you know what? That can be changed. You have everything your wife has. I know you are smart enough to see that your wife does not use her vagina to cook or order food. And when it comes to strength, you even have more (likely). So if anyone should work and cook, it should be you. And one more thing, the meaning of daddy and mommy has never been static. Those who improve the world understand that change is one of the factors of progress. Think about it,” she argued.



Unhappy about the remarks, Ace Ankomah responded describing the thoughts of Dela as “jaundiced”.



“The problem with some of you is that you think every male thinks in a certain way and that it is up to you to educate us. Madam, the person who needs education here is staring right at you in your mirror.



“And where did you get the nonsense from about cooking with a vagina? Are you stupid or just deranged? Does the anonymity of social media give you the right to speak tosh to everyone. You would be proud to be associated with my wife for just 5 minutes in your life. Twit!!



“Take your personal frustrations and bitterness with life elsewhere and get the heck off my page with your angry, rabid and misdirected feminism. Learn to show respect to yourself first. You are a young woman with serious psyche issues. You need help,” he fired back.