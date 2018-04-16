ELMINA: 3 Children Found Dead In A Car

Related Stories A fishing community in Elmina, in the Central Region, Terterim-Kessim; has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning following the death of three children from the same family found in a locked vehicle.



The bodies of the deceased identified as, Maame Akua, 6; Fiifi Antsey, 5; and Nana Yaw Antsey, 3, were found dead in in the back seat of a private vehicle near a church.



The 3 who all pre-schoolers left their home church for church Sunday without their parents were found dead on Monday.



Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Central Regional Police Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs Irene Oppong, stated that the uncle of the deceased children, Mr Kwame Bronya, reported that on Sunday (15/04/2018) that the children left home unaccompanied by anyone to church service at the Family Maker Church but failed to return home.



"....this prompted the community members to mount a search which was unsuccessful," she stated.



According to ASP Mrs Irene Oppong, the church service was held in one of the class rooms of the District Community, Junior High School near the District Magistrate Court in Elmina which is about 400 metres from the residence of the kids.



However, on Monday, at about 9.00 a.m., Madam Shiny Amissah Dadziebo who is the Proprietress of Holy Wood Preparatory School, a private basic school located at the DC JHS, reported that she found the three children dead at the back seat in her Kia Optima Saloon car which was locked and parked inside her walled school compound, when she opened the car to take one of her children who was sick to the hospital.



ASP Oppong said the deceased bodies were inspected but no marks of assault were found and that the bodies have been conveyed and deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



The Police has arrested the security officer at the school and started investigating the matter.