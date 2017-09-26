Break In Transmission....Apology To Viewers/Listeners

Related Stories Despite Group of Companies, operators of the leading broadcast media stations in the country, wishes to inform their numerous clients that it is having some technical challenges on its various frequencies; Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM and UTV (analogue), due to Tuesday's heavy downpour that hit the capital.



We apologise to our cherished listeners and viewers for this break in programming.



Our technicians are currently working around the clock to restore transmission. You can however watch UTV on the Digital channel....UTV, it's all about you!