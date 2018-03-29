Asante Presbytery of Presby Church Dedicates Conference Hall

Related Stories The Asante Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has dedicated a modern conference hall at Adum in Kumasi at the cost of GH₵261, 800.00.



The edifice, has a unique iconic design, high technological specifications and excellent flexibility and also offers churches and para-Christian organizations an inspirational venue for meetings, conferences, retreats and other events.



The hall was inaugurated by the Acting Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Dr Victor Okoe Abbey during the March 2018 General Assembly Council Meeting in Kumasi. He was assisted by the Clerk of General Assembly, Rev Dr. Samuel Ayete-Nyampong, former Clerk of General Assembly and current Chairperson for North America-Australia Presbytery, Rev Herbert Anim-Oppong and the General Assembly Council members.



Capacity of conference hall



The ultra-modern conference hall, which has a 250-seating capacity, has a large car park and a cafeteria. It was funded by the Asante Presbytery.



The Acting Moderator commended the Asante Presbytery for putting up the hall.



He said the time had come for the Church to go into income-generating ventures to generate more funds to finance their activities instead of depending solely on the tithes and offerings paid by church members.



Emulate Asante Presbytery



Rev Dr Okoe Abbey urged Congregations, Districts and Presbyteries to learn from what the Asante Presbytery had done. He also commended the Chairperson for the Presbytery, Rev Dr Kofi Amfo-Akonnor and his team for working hard to lift the image of the Presbytery.



The Presbytery Chairperson, said the construction of the conference centre had a dual purpose – to provide facilities for guests and to serve as an income-generating venture.



He commended the various congregations and districts for supporting the development agenda of the Presbytery over the years.





