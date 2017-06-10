Baby Nearly Killed By Armed Robbers Over GH₵15.00

Related Stories A one month old baby was nearly divided into two by armed robbers who were demanding money from his parents.



The robbers who stormed Kasoa Peace Town in the Central region had robbed tenants in the area and got to the room of a driver’s mate, wife and their baby. According to the distraught mother, one of the robbers took the baby when he did not get any valuable thing in the room to steal. “He then held the upside down and pointed a machete toward the baby, threatened to kill the baby if we don’t give him money”.



The fear stricken father then looked into his pocket and found only 15 cedis and handed over to the robbers just to save his baby’s life.Amina [pseudo] name noted that the armed robber then dropped the baby on the floor and moved to the next room where a 27-year-old footballer was killed.



The deceased whose name was given Sadiq Adam died gunshot wounds around 2: am during a robbery. Adom News’ Kofi Adjei who visited the scene reported that several others sustained serious machete wounds and are currently in the hospital receiving treatment.



Meanwhile, Assembly man of the area blamed the incessant robbery attacks on the bad nature of roads.

He indicated that several complains have been made to the assembly but it has fallen on death ear.



The Assembly man called on government to come to their aid and also resource the police to protect live and property in the Kasoa Walantu electoral area.